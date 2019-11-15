Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 25 Colorado takes on San Diego

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

San Diego (2-2) vs. No. 25 Colorado (1-0)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Colorado hosts San Diego in an early season matchup.

TEAM LEADERS: .JUMPING FOR JOEY: Joey Calcaterra has connected on 40 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

LAST MEETING: San Diego earned the 70-64 victory over Colorado when these two teams faced each other last year.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. San Diego went 10-5 against teams outside its conference, while Colorado went 11-4 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off