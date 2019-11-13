Listen Live Sports

No. 3 Michigan State looks to knock off No. 12 Seton Hall

November 13, 2019 6:30 am
 
No. 3 Michigan State (1-1) vs. No. 12 Seton Hall (2-0)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan State goes for its 11th straight win vs ranked opponents against No. 12 Seton Hall. Michigan State’s last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 15 Michigan Wolverines 75-64 on March 3, 2018. Seton Hall is coming off a 74-57 win over Stony Brook on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have collectively scored 39 percent of all Pirates points this season.CLUTCH CASSIUS: Cassius Winston has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 90.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall has committed a turnover on just 13.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big East teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 9.5 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

