No. 4 Louisville faces Indiana St.

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
Indiana State (0-1) vs. No. 4 Louisville (2-0)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Louisville hosts Indiana State in an early season matchup.

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Ryan McMahon and Dwayne Sutton have combined to account for 74 percent of all Cardinals points this season.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Tyreke Key has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Indiana State went 6-4 against teams outside its conference, while Louisville went 9-5 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

