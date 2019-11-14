No. 7 Minnesota continues playoff push at No. 23 Iowa

No. 7 Minnesota (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) at No. 23 Iowa (6-3, 3-3), Saturday at 4:05 p.m. EDT (FOX).

Line: Iowa by 3.

Series record: Minnesota leads 62-48-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

For once, more than a pig. Minnesota has much bigger things to play for than the “Floyd of Rosedale” hog trophy, as it seeks to win the Big Ten and continue its improbable push to the College Football Playoff. Iowa has lost three games to ranked opponents by just 14 combined points and would like nothing more than to ruin their border rival’s season.

KEY MATCHUP

Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan vs. Iowa’s secondary. Morgan was brilliant in last week’s win over Penn State, throwing for 339 yards and three TDs. But the Hawkeyes are 10th nationally in passing defense at just 177.6 yards allowed per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota: DB Antoine Winfield Jr. He leads the Gophers with 57 total tackles and is second in the country with seven interceptions. The Hawkeyes will likely look to avoid him throwing his way as much as possible.

Iowa: DE A.J. Epenesa: The preseason All-American has had a strong season — even if his stats aren’t overwhelming. Epenesa, a junior, is due for a breakout game in what could be his second-to-last one at Kinnick Stadium.

FACTS & FIGURES

Morgan, who was 18 for 20 against Penn State, is just the second FBS quarterback in 20 years with two 90% completion rate games in the same season. Jameis Winston also accomplished that in winning the Heisman Trophy in 2013. … The teams Iowa lost to, Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin, are a combined 22-5. … Minnesota is at its highest spot in the rankings since 1962, when it was fifth. … Iowa’s 12 touchdowns allowed are the third-fewest in America behind Ohio State (8) and Georgia (10).

