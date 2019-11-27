Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 8 Florida trying to end 4-game home skid against FSU

November 27, 2019 5:41 pm
 
2 min read
      

Florida State (6-5) at No. 8 Florida (9-2, No. 11 CFP), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network).

Line: Florida by 18.

Series record: Florida leads 35-26-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Advertisement

Florida is looking to end a four-game losing streak against archrival Florida State in Gainesville. The Gators also can win 10 games in consecutive years for the first time since 2009 and move a step closer to potentially securing a New Year’s Six bowl. Florida State would improve its bowl landing spot with a win and strengthen interim coach Odell Haggins’ case for replacing Willie Taggart.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida’s run defense versus FSU standout Cam Akers, who has 1,042 yards rushing and 17 total touchdowns this season. Akers ranks sixth in school history with 2,772 yards on the ground and seventh with 26 rushing touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida State: James Blackman has thrown for a combined 592 yards and five TD passes in the last two games, both wins under Haggins.

Florida: Linebacker Jon Greenard leads the team with 12 tackles for loss, including six sacks, and could wreak havoc on an FSU offensive line that allowed nine sacks against Miami and eight against North Carolina State.

FACTS & FIGURES

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Florida State has won seven of the last nine in the series. … This is the seventh time since 1995 that the game has featured a double-digit point spread. The favorite has won — and covered — in the previous six (2000-01, 2007-09, 2013). … Haggins is 4-0 as FSU’s interim coach, including a 2-0 mark to close out 2017. … FSU is one of two teams nationally that haven’t given up a 30-yard run this season. … Florida has won seven in a row at home. … It’s “Senior Day” for the Gators, who will recognize 13 scholarship seniors. The list includes Greenard, running back Lamical Perine, linebacker David Reese, defensive linemen Adam Shuler and Jabari Zuniga, and receivers Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Hammond, Van Jefferson and Freddie Swain.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established