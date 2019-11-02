Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
No charges for driver who killed Browns player's girlfriend

November 2, 2019
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a motorist who struck and killed the girlfriend of a Cleveland Browns player will not be charged.

Cleveland.com reports Cleveland police said Friday that the 47-year-old woman wasn’t impaired, speeding or driving erratically when she struck 26-year-old Petara Cordero in September along Interstate 90. Cordero was the girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith.

Police said Smith and Cordero had exited Smith’s 2019 Lamborghini after it blew a tire and hit the center median wall. The woman struck Cordero and the Lamborghini’s front passenger door.

Cordero was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The news site reports Smith paid $316 in fines and court costs Thursday for a failure to control citation connected to the initial crash.

Cordero gave birth to the couple’s daughter just weeks before her death.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

