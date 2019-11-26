Noel, Lutete carry UMass. Lowell over Brown 75-63

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Obadiah Noel had 18 points to lead five UMass Lowell players in double figures as the River Hawks rallied past Brown 75-63 on Tuesday.

Christian Lutete added 14 points and nine rebounds for the River Hawks (3-5), Jordyn Owens chipped in a season-best 13 points, Ron Mitchell scored 11 and Josh Gantz had 10.

Dan Friday and Tamenang Choh each scored 13 points for the Bears (4-2). Zach Hunsaker scored 11. This was Brown’s first loss in the 5-game series.

The Bears led by nine in the first half when Noel started a 13-2 run for UMass Lowell, which trailed 39-37 at the break.

Brown pulled ahead 57-56 on a Friday 3-pointer with 7:14 remaining, but Gantz answered with two free throws and the River Hawks held Brown scoreless the final 4:28.

UMass Lowell takes on Central Connecticut at home on Sunday. Brown takes on Navy at home on Saturday.

