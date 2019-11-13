Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nolley, Hokies too much for USC Upstate

November 13, 2019 9:03 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Landers Nolley II scored 23 points to lift Virginia Tech to an 80-57 victory over USC Upstate on Wednesday.

Nolley connected on 8 of 14 from the floor to pace the Hokies (3-0), who shot 53.4% (31 of 58) and connected on 13 3-pointers. Jalen Cone added 11 points.

Everette Hammond led USC Upstate (1-3) with 15 points.

Virginia Tech trailed early in the game, falling behind 16-11, but the Hokies’ Nahiem Alleyne hit baskets on back-to-back possessions, including a 3-pointer, and he sparked a 20-4 run that gave Virginia Tech the lead for good.

Advertisement

Four different Hokies hit 3-pointers in that run. The Hokies shot 51.9% (14 of 27) in the first half and led 38-24 at halftime.

The Spartans, who missed all 15 of their 3-point attempts in the first 20 minutes, cut the lead to nine on two occasions in the second half — the final time coming on two free throws by Hammond with 11:18 remaining. But the Hokies then went on a 10-0 run and ended any hopes of a comeback.

USC Upstate made just 3-of-25 3-point attempts.

TIP-INS

USC Upstate: The Spartans, whose roster consists of 12 freshmen and sophomores, would do well to shoot fewer 3-pointers. They came into the game shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc and then missed their first 17 3-pointers against the Hokies. They’ll need better shot selection if they want to improve on their six-win total from last year.

Virginia Tech: Cone, a freshman played his best game, coming off the bench to score 11 points hitting three 3-pointers. He and the Hokies’ other freshman guard, Hunter Cattoor, combined for 20 points. Virginia Tech doesn’t have a deep bench and will need to get more from both players going forward.

UP NEXT

USC Upstate: The Spartans returns to the court Monday at Akron.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at home against Lehigh on Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated