Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Norfolk St. beats Penn State-Wilkes-Barre 93-53

November 8, 2019 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Bishop had 15 points to lead five Norfolk State players in double figures as the Spartans rolled past Penn State-Wilkes-Barre 93-53 on Friday night.

Devante Carter added 14 points for the Spartans. Spirit Ricks chipped in 12, Chris Ford scored 11 and Joe Bryant Jr. had 10. The Nittany Lions led early, but the Spartans finished the first half on a 7-0 run and

Steven Whitley, whose 16 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Spartans, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

The Nittany Lions led early, but the Spartans finished the first half on a 7-0 run for a 35-30 halftime lead and pulled away.

Advertisement

Khalil White had 15 points for the Nittany Lions and Clifton Tracey added 15 points and six rebounds. Kevin Major had 11 points.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Norfolk State (2-0) takes on Mississippi on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'