Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Norfolk State faces Caldwell

November 25, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Caldwell vs. Norfolk State (3-3)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans will be taking on the Cougars of Division II Caldwell. Norfolk State lost 70-59 on the road to Northwestern in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Jermaine Bishop has averaged 16 points for the Spartans, while Devante Carter has accounted for 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.BISHOP BEYOND THE ARC: Through six games, Norfolk State’s Jermaine Bishop has connected on 45 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 87.5 percent from the free throw line this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State went 3-11 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Spartans scored 66.9 points per contest in those 14 games.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn