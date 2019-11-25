Norfolk State faces Caldwell

Caldwell vs. Norfolk State (3-3)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans will be taking on the Cougars of Division II Caldwell. Norfolk State lost 70-59 on the road to Northwestern in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Jermaine Bishop has averaged 16 points for the Spartans, while Devante Carter has accounted for 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.BISHOP BEYOND THE ARC: Through six games, Norfolk State’s Jermaine Bishop has connected on 45 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 87.5 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State went 3-11 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Spartans scored 66.9 points per contest in those 14 games.

