Norfolk State faces Niagara

Niagara (0-5) vs. Norfolk State (3-5)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara and Norfolk State look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses this past Wednesday. Norfolk State lost 75-71 to Monmouth, while Niagara fell 77-54 at Purdue Fort Wayne.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jermaine Bishop has put up 14.9 points to lead the way for the Spartans. Devante Carter has complemented Bishop and is producing 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. The Purple Eagles are led by James Towns, who is averaging 13.8 points.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Bishop has connected on 42.3 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 16 for 37 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Norfolk State is 0-5 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

TWO STREAKS: Niagara has dropped its last four road games, scoring 59.3 points and allowing 81 points during those contests. Norfolk State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 102 points while giving up 55.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State is ranked second among MEAC teams with an average of 75.3 points per game. The Spartans have put up only 60.3 points per game over their four-game losing streak, however.

