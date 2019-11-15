Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Norman lifts Jacksonville past Mass.-Lowell 80-78

November 15, 2019 10:02 pm
 
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Kevin Norman had 21 points, Amahne Santos made the winning free throws with 3.2 seconds left and Jacksonville narrowly defeated UMass Lowell 80-78 on Friday night.

The game was tied at 66 with 5:41 remaining and Jacksonville in the midst of a 7-0 run. The Dolphins held the lead into the final minute. UML’s Christian Lutete made a layup to tie the score at 78 with 18 seconds remaining. Santos was fouled with 3.2 seconds left and made both free throws for the go-ahead points. The River Hawks got off a 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key but it missed to the left side.

Destin Barnes had 17 points for Jacksonville (2-2). Santos added 16 points and six assists, and David Bell had 13 points for the Dolphins. Norman shot 8 for 10 from the floor and collected seven rebounds.

Christian Lutete had 24 points and nine rebounds for the River Hawks (2-3). Josh Gantz added 15 points. Connor Withers had 14 points.

Jacksonville takes on Dartmouth on Saturday. UMass Lowell plays Merrimack at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Sports News

The Associated Press

