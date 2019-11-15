North Alabama goes up against Samford

Samford (2-2) vs. North Alabama (1-2)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford pays visit to North Alabama in an early season matchup. Samford easily beat Virginia-Wise by 38 at home on Wednesday. North Alabama lost 91-65 at Indiana on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Robert Allen and Brandon Austin have led the Bulldogs. Allen is averaging 17 points and 7.5 rebounds while Austin is putting up 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and three steals per game. The Lions have been led by Jamari Blackmon and C.J. Brim, who are averaging 10.3 and 11.7 per game, respectively.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama attempts more free throws per game than any other Atlantic Sun team. The Lions have averaged 24 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.