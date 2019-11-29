Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

North Dakota beats Florida Gulf Coast 78-63

November 29, 2019 9:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens and Kienan Walter scored 18 points apiece as North Dakota topped Florida Gulf Coast 78-63 on Friday night.

Filip Rebraca added 17 points for the Fighting Hawks. Walter also had seven rebounds and five assists, while Rebraca posted 12 rebounds and five assists.

Billy Brown had six rebounds for North Dakota (3-4), which snapped its four-game road losing streak.

Zach Scott had 17 points and six steals for the Eagles (2-6). Justus Rainwater added 12 points and three blocks. Jalen Warren had 10 points.

Advertisement

Caleb Catto, whose 12 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Eagles, shot only 20% in the game (2 of 10).

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

North Dakota plays Georgia Southern on Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast plays Campbell at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president