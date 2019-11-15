Listen Live Sports

North Dakota State beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 76-70

November 15, 2019 9:00 pm
 
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jared Samuelson had 15 points as North Dakota State beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 76-70 on Friday night in the Islander Invitational.

Vinnie Shahid had 12 points and eight rebounds for North Dakota State (3-1). Tyson Ward added 11 points and nine rebounds. Sam Griesel had seven rebounds. NDSU made 12 of 29 (41%) from beyond the arc and posted a 43-31 rebounding advantage.

Jordan Jackson scored a career-high 29 points for the Vaqueros (1-2). Lesley Varner II added 11 points. Javon Levi had nine points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

North Dakota State faces Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road on Saturday. Texas Rio Grande Valley plays Stony Brook on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

