North Dakota surges past Southern Utah, 36-18

November 23, 2019 7:25 pm
 
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Nate Ketteringham threw for two touchdowns, Luke Skokna ran for two scores, and North Dakota defeated Southern Utah 36-18 on Saturday.

Ketteringham finished 22 of 31 for 286 yards. Skokna carried 11 times for 114 yards. Noah Wanzek had six receptions for 100 yards for the Fighting Hawks (7-4), who finished 6-0 at home this season.

Skokna’s 28-yard run late in the third quarter helped North Dakota extend its 20-18 lead and his 34-yard run in the fourth capped the scoring. Brady Leach kicked three field goals for UND.

After falling behind 7-0, Southern Utah (3-9) took a 15-7 lead in the second quarter on a Thomas Duckett 1-yard run and an 18-yard Duckett TD catch from Chris Helbig. However, the Thunderbirds would only add Kekoa Sasaoka’s 47-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Helbig completed 24 of 42 passes for 258 yards.

