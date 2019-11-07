Listen Live Sports

North Florida tops Florida National 89-81 behind Hendricksen

November 7, 2019 9:21 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hendricksen had a career-high 20 points as North Florida topped NAIA member Florida National 89-81 on Thursday night.

Wajid Aminu had 16 points and eight rebounds for North Florida (1-1). Ivan Gandia-Rosa added 15 points. Garrett Sams had 10 points for the home team.

Kenneth Santos had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Conquistadors. Jeffery Hernandez added 24 points. Jose Benitez had 11 points and six rebounds.

North Florida faces Georgia Southern at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

