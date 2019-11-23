Listen Live Sports

Notre Dame women rally past No. 21 Michigan 76-72

November 23, 2019 3:51 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Destinee Walker scored 27 points, freshman Sam Brunelle took over down the stretch and Notre Dame knocked off No. 21 Michigan 76-72 on Saturday.

The Wolverines led 63-60 when Amy Dilk made a layup with 7:32 to play. Brunelle and Walker made layups before a Brunelle 3 put the Irish up for good. Brunelle made the next two baskets for Notre Dame and Walker’s layup pushed the lead to 73-67.

Defense made the difference for Notre Dame (4-2). With a layup at the buzzer, Michigan (4-1) was 2 of 13 from the floor in the fourth quarter with seven turnovers. In addition to missing nine straight shots, the Wolverines were only 7 of 12 from the foul line.

Anaya Peoples added 13 points for the Irish with Brunelle and Katlyn scoring 12 apiece. Walker matched her career high with five 3-pointers. Brunelle has scored in double figures every game, the longest career-opening streak in Irish history.

Naz Hillmon had 17 points and 16 rebounds for Michigan with Kayla Robbins grabbing 12 rebounds to go with 11 points. The Wolverines had a 53-24 rebounding advantage but had 24 turnovers and only shot 34%.

