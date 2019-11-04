Listen Live Sports

Notre Dame women’s player out with blood clots in lungs

November 4, 2019 12:46 pm
 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame guard Abby Prohaska says she has blood clots in both lungs and is out indefinitely.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore announced on social media Monday she has been diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary embolism.

She played in 38 of the team’s 39 games last season and averaged 14.4 minutes. She was expected to take a bigger role this year. No. 16 Irish has lost all five starters from the team that was beaten by Baylor in the national championship game.

Notre Dame opens its season at Fordham on Tuesday night.

