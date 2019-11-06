Listen Live Sports

Novari named CEO of Milan-Cortina Olympic committee

November 6, 2019 10:33 am
 
ROME (AP) — Vincenzo Novari has been named CEO of the organizing committee for the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The unanimous choice was made by the pre-organizing committee during a meeting at the Italian sports ministry.

The 60-year-old Novari was previously the CEO of telecommunications company Tre Italia from 2001-16.

The other finalists for the job were Alberto Baldan, the former CEO of the Rinascente retail stores, and Tom Mockridge, the former CEO of Sky Italia and Virgin Media.

Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago will lead the organizing committee, which has not formally begun work.

Milan-Cortina plans for a budget of 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

___

