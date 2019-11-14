Listen Live Sports

Nowell scores 20 to lead UALR past Southwest Baptist 77-59

November 14, 2019 10:59 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 20 points as Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Southwest Baptist 77-59 on Thursday night.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (2-1). Kris Bankston added 13 points. Ruot Monyyong had 10 points and eight rebounds for the home team.

Joe Miller had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bearcats. Brady Smith added 15 points. Quinn Nelson had 10 points.

Arkansas-Little Rock plays Central Arkansas on the road on Sunday.

