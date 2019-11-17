Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Nowell scores 25 to lift UALR past Cent. Arkansas 76-56

November 17, 2019 5:34 pm
 
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 25 points as Arkansas-Little Rock rolled past Central Arkansas 76-56 on Sunday.

Ruot Monyyong had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (3-1). Ben Coupet Jr. added 15 points and Jaizec Lottie 10 points.

Eddy Kayouloud had 14 points for the Bears (1-4). Rylan Bergersen added 11 points and Hayden Koval scored 10 with four blocks.

Arkansas-Little Rock matches up against Memphis on the road on Wednesday. Central Arkansas plays California Baptist on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

