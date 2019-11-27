Listen Live Sports

Nowell scores 26 to lead UALR over Alcorn St. 67-50

November 27, 2019 10:35 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 26 points as Arkansas-Little Rock got past Alcorn State 67-50 on Wednesday night.

Nowell also had eight turnovers but only two assists.

Kamani Johnson had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (5-3). Jovan Stulic added 11 points and six rebounds. Ruot Monyyong had 12 rebounds for the home team.

Troymain Crosby had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Braves (2-5). Maurice Howard added 13 points. Deshaw Andrews had eight rebounds.

Arkansas-Little Rock matches up against East Tennessee State at home on Saturday. Alcorn State plays Blue Mountain College at home next Friday.

