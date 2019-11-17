Nuggets-Grizzlies, Box

DENVER (131)

Barton 2-6 1-2 6, Millsap 8-11 5-6 23, Jokic 4-7 0-0 9, Murray 14-24 4-4 39, Harris 4-7 0-0 8, Craig 0-2 0-0 0, Hernangomez 5-6 1-3 15, Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 4-6 2-4 12, Porter Jr. 0-4 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-7 1-2 9, Morris 3-5 1-2 8, Beasley 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 49-89 15-23 131.

MEMPHIS (114)

Crowder 3-5 0-0 8, Jackson Jr. 6-12 5-6 22, Valanciunas 6-10 2-2 16, Morant 4-9 4-6 13, Brooks 0-5 4-4 4, Caboclo 2-3 0-0 5, Anderson 3-7 0-0 7, Hill 1-4 2-2 4, Clarke 8-8 1-2 19, Melton 3-5 2-2 10, Jones 2-7 0-0 4, Guduric 1-9 0-0 2. Totals 39-84 20-24 114.

Denver 28 44 36 23—131 Memphis 32 17 31 34—114

3-Point Goals_Denver 18-32 (Murray 7-12, Hernangomez 4-5, Grant 2-2, Millsap 2-3, Morris 1-1, Barton 1-2, Jokic 1-3, Porter Jr. 0-1, Beasley 0-1, Harris 0-2), Memphis 16-36 (Jackson Jr. 5-7, Clarke 2-2, Crowder 2-3, Melton 2-3, Valanciunas 2-3, Caboclo 1-2, Anderson 1-2, Morant 1-2, Jones 0-2, Brooks 0-3, Hill 0-3, Guduric 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 39 (Plumlee 7), Memphis 45 (Valanciunas 10). Assists_Denver 36 (Murray, Jokic 8), Memphis 29 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_Denver 24, Memphis 17. Technicals_Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A_14,227 (18,119).

