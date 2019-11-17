Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-Grizzlies, Box

November 17, 2019 8:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DENVER (131)

Barton 2-6 1-2 6, Millsap 8-11 5-6 23, Jokic 4-7 0-0 9, Murray 14-24 4-4 39, Harris 4-7 0-0 8, Craig 0-2 0-0 0, Hernangomez 5-6 1-3 15, Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 4-6 2-4 12, Porter Jr. 0-4 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-7 1-2 9, Morris 3-5 1-2 8, Beasley 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 49-89 15-23 131.

MEMPHIS (114)

Crowder 3-5 0-0 8, Jackson Jr. 6-12 5-6 22, Valanciunas 6-10 2-2 16, Morant 4-9 4-6 13, Brooks 0-5 4-4 4, Caboclo 2-3 0-0 5, Anderson 3-7 0-0 7, Hill 1-4 2-2 4, Clarke 8-8 1-2 19, Melton 3-5 2-2 10, Jones 2-7 0-0 4, Guduric 1-9 0-0 2. Totals 39-84 20-24 114.

Denver 28 44 36 23—131
Memphis 32 17 31 34—114

3-Point Goals_Denver 18-32 (Murray 7-12, Hernangomez 4-5, Grant 2-2, Millsap 2-3, Morris 1-1, Barton 1-2, Jokic 1-3, Porter Jr. 0-1, Beasley 0-1, Harris 0-2), Memphis 16-36 (Jackson Jr. 5-7, Clarke 2-2, Crowder 2-3, Melton 2-3, Valanciunas 2-3, Caboclo 1-2, Anderson 1-2, Morant 1-2, Jones 0-2, Brooks 0-3, Hill 0-3, Guduric 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 39 (Plumlee 7), Memphis 45 (Valanciunas 10). Assists_Denver 36 (Murray, Jokic 8), Memphis 29 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_Denver 24, Memphis 17. Technicals_Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A_14,227 (18,119).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted