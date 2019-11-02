Listen Live Sports

Nuggets-Magic, Box

November 2, 2019 9:33 pm
 
DENVER (91)

Craig 0-3 2-4 2, Millsap 1-5 7-7 9, Jokic 7-14 3-4 20, Murray 7-15 6-6 22, Harris 5-10 2-4 13, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 3, Grant 1-4 1-4 3, Plumlee 0-2 3-4 3, Porter Jr. 1-2 1-2 3, Morris 3-7 3-4 10, Beasley 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 27-73 28-39 91.

ORLANDO (87)

Isaac 3-13 0-0 7, Gordon 9-15 2-5 21, Vucevic 10-16 3-3 24, Fultz 4-7 1-1 9, Fournier 5-12 0-0 11, Aminu 0-5 0-0 0, Birch 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 0-3 1-2 1, Augustin 2-6 0-0 4, Ross 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 37-86 7-11 87.

Denver 17 23 29 22—91
Orlando 26 19 18 24—87

3-Point Goals_Denver 9-28 (Jokic 3-7, Murray 2-3, Hernangomez 1-2, Morris 1-2, Beasley 1-4, Harris 1-4, Plumlee 0-1, Grant 0-1, Millsap 0-2, Craig 0-2), Orlando 6-29 (Ross 2-6, Vucevic 1-4, Gordon 1-4, Isaac 1-5, Fournier 1-5, Augustin 0-1, Fultz 0-1, Bamba 0-1, Aminu 0-2). Fouled Out_Bamba. Rebounds_Denver 41 (Millsap 11), Orlando 47 (Aminu 10). Assists_Denver 15 (Jokic, Harris 4), Orlando 22 (Fournier 5). Total Fouls_Denver 14, Orlando 25. A_17,025 (18,846).

