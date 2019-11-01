Listen Live Sports

Nuggets-Pelicans, Box

November 1, 2019 12:12 am
 
DENVER (107)

Craig 1-4 0-0 2, Millsap 3-8 4-4 10, Jokic 5-6 3-3 13, Murray 6-14 1-1 14, Harris 4-10 0-0 9, Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 7-10 0-0 14, Cancar 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 5-8 4-6 15, Plumlee 4-5 2-2 10, Morris 4-10 0-0 9, Beasley 4-13 0-0 11. Totals 43-89 14-16 107.

NEW ORLEANS (122)

Ingram 7-12 9-11 25, Melli 2-5 2-2 7, Okafor 8-13 10-13 26, Ball 4-7 0-0 9, Holiday 7-17 0-0 19, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Hayes 2-2 1-2 5, Jackson 8-10 1-2 21, Redick 2-2 2-2 7, Alexander-Walker 0-5 0-0 0, Hart 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 41-77 25-32 122.

Denver 30 22 23 32—107
New Orleans 32 24 30 36—122

3-Point Goals_Denver 7-26 (Beasley 3-6, Morris 1-1, Porter Jr. 1-3, Murray 1-4, Harris 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Grant 0-2, Craig 0-3), New Orleans 15-33 (Holiday 5-9, Jackson 4-6, Ingram 2-4, Redick 1-1, Ball 1-2, Hart 1-3, Melli 1-4, Williams 0-1, Alexander-Walker 0-3). Fouled Out_Plumlee. Rebounds_Denver 35 (Plumlee 7), New Orleans 37 (Alexander-Walker, Holiday, Okafor, Hart 5). Assists_Denver 24 (Morris 8), New Orleans 30 (Ball 8). Total Fouls_Denver 24, New Orleans 21. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_16,613 (16,867).

