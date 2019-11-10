Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-Timberwolves, Box

November 10, 2019 6:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DENVER (100)

Barton 5-16 0-0 13, Millsap 4-9 6-6 14, Jokic 9-23 1-3 20, Murray 6-19 0-0 15, Harris 6-13 0-1 13, Grant 4-8 0-0 9, Craig 1-2 2-2 5, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Plumlee 0-1 2-5 2, Morris 2-5 0-0 4, Beasley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-101 11-17 100.

MINNESOTA (98)

Graham 2-7 5-6 9, Covington 2-7 0-0 4, Towns 8-23 6-8 25, Culver 4-9 2-4 10, Wiggins 10-22 4-4 25, Layman 4-12 0-0 8, Vonleh 0-1 0-0 0, Dieng 0-4 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0-0 0-0 0, Okogie 4-12 7-11 17. Totals 34-97 24-33 98.

Denver 27 22 27 14 10—100
Minnesota 27 24 13 26 8— 98

3-Point Goals_Denver 11-28 (Barton 3-5, Murray 3-7, Porter Jr. 1-1, Harris 1-2, Grant 1-2, Craig 1-2, Jokic 1-7, Morris 0-1, Millsap 0-1), Minnesota 6-45 (Towns 3-14, Okogie 2-6, Wiggins 1-6, Covington 0-2, Dieng 0-3, Culver 0-4, Graham 0-4, Layman 0-6). Fouled Out_Harris. Rebounds_Denver 57 (Barton 12), Minnesota 53 (Towns 16). Assists_Denver 26 (Jokic 7), Minnesota 22 (Towns 6). Total Fouls_Denver 30, Minnesota 23. A_13,553 (19,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'