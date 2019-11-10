Nuggets-Timberwolves, Box

DENVER (100)

Barton 5-16 0-0 13, Millsap 4-9 6-6 14, Jokic 9-23 1-3 20, Murray 6-19 0-0 15, Harris 6-13 0-1 13, Grant 4-8 0-0 9, Craig 1-2 2-2 5, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Plumlee 0-1 2-5 2, Morris 2-5 0-0 4, Beasley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-101 11-17 100.

MINNESOTA (98)

Graham 2-7 5-6 9, Covington 2-7 0-0 4, Towns 8-23 6-8 25, Culver 4-9 2-4 10, Wiggins 10-22 4-4 25, Layman 4-12 0-0 8, Vonleh 0-1 0-0 0, Dieng 0-4 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0-0 0-0 0, Okogie 4-12 7-11 17. Totals 34-97 24-33 98.

Denver 27 22 27 14 10—100 Minnesota 27 24 13 26 8— 98

3-Point Goals_Denver 11-28 (Barton 3-5, Murray 3-7, Porter Jr. 1-1, Harris 1-2, Grant 1-2, Craig 1-2, Jokic 1-7, Morris 0-1, Millsap 0-1), Minnesota 6-45 (Towns 3-14, Okogie 2-6, Wiggins 1-6, Covington 0-2, Dieng 0-3, Culver 0-4, Graham 0-4, Layman 0-6). Fouled Out_Harris. Rebounds_Denver 57 (Barton 12), Minnesota 53 (Towns 16). Assists_Denver 26 (Jokic 7), Minnesota 22 (Towns 6). Total Fouls_Denver 30, Minnesota 23. A_13,553 (19,356).

