Nurmagomedov says McGregor needs 10 fights for rematch

MOSCOW (AP) — Khabib Nurmagomedov says Conor McGregor would need to win 10 straight fights to earn a rematch for his UFC title.

McGregor hasn’t fought since Nurmagomedov beat him by submission for the UFC lightweight title in October last year.

The Irish fighter last month outlined his plan for two fights leading up to a rematch with the Russian.

That’s not enough for Nurmagomedov.

Advertisement

He says “as for a rematch, to fight for a belt in the UFC, I remember I had something like nine or 10 fights. If he wins 10 fights in a row, then that’s completely possible.”

Nurmagomedov adds he’s in negotiations to fight Tony Ferguson next, but wants it in New York rather than the UFC’s preferred venue of Las Vegas.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.