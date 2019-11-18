Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NW State squares off against Louisiana College

November 18, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Louisiana College vs. Northwestern State (1-3)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons will be taking on the Wildcats of Division III Louisiana College. Northwestern State lost 79-52 to Tulane in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Chudier Bile has averaged seven points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Demons. Nikos Chougkaz is also a big contributor, with nine points and 5.5 rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BAKER: Kae’ron Baker has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

A YEAR AGO: Northwestern State put up 84 and came away with a 20-point win over Louisiana College when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State went 2-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Demons put up 58.5 points per matchup in those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal