Nze scores 16 to lift Butler past Morehead St. 68-50

November 22, 2019 9:28 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 17 points and Bryce Nze added another 16 as Butler used a strong second half to remain undefeated by knocking off Morehead State 68-50 on Friday night.

The teams played to a 30-30 draw through the first half and Butler led by just two points, 34-32 through the first four minutes of the second half, when Sean McDermott hit a 3 to make it 37-32 and spark a 12-3 run.

Bryce Golden hit a 3 with 9:48 left to make it 49-37 and the Bulldogs maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

Nze hit 8 of 10 shots and grabbed six rebounds for Butler. Baldwin was 7 of 14 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. Sean McDermott added 10 points.

James Baker had 11 points for the Eagles (4-2). Djimon Henson added 11 points. Justin Thomas had 8 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Butler matches up against Missouri on Monday. Morehead State plays William & Mary on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

