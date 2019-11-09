Listen Live Sports

Nze scores 18 to carry Butler over New Orleans 79-53

November 9, 2019 9:14 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Nze had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Butler rolled past New Orleans 79-53 on Saturday night.

Jordan Tucker added 16 points and Sean McDermott chipped in 13 for Butler (2-0). Aaron Thompson had 12 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Butler had an 18-3 run to take a 23-5 lead midway of the first half. The Bulldogs were up 45-29 at the break and coasted to the win. All nine players put points on the board.

Damion Rosser had 13 points for the Privateers (1-1). Troy Green added 12 points. Bryson Robinson had 10 points.

Butler takes on Minnesota at home on Tuesday. New Orleans faces SMU on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

