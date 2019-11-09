Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland plays UTSA

November 9, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

UTSA (0-2) vs. Oakland (1-1)

Silver Spurs Arena, Kissimmee, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA and Oakland look to bounce back from losses. UTSA fell 72-60 to Southern Illinois in its last outing. Oakland lost 56-53 to Delaware in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Oakland’s Daniel Oladapo has averaged 13.5 points and 10 rebounds while Xavier Hill-Mais has put up 13.5 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. For the Roadrunners, Jhivvan Jackson has averaged 28 points and nine rebounds while Keaton Wallace has put up 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 21.7 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 85 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

FLOOR SPACING: UTSA’s Wallace has attempted 15 3-pointers and has connected on 26.7 percent of them.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland gets to the line more often than any other Horizon team. The Golden Grizzlies have averaged 27 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'