Obanor leads Oral Roberts past Div. II Rogers State 73-60

November 19, 2019 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kevin Obanor matched his career high with 31 points plus 10 rebounds as Oral Roberts beat Division II Rogers State 73-60 on Tuesday night.

Max Abmas had 11 points for Oral Roberts (2-3). Elijah Lufile added 10 points. Deondre Burns had six rebounds for the home team.

Chris Miller had 24 points for the Hillcats, who were granted full membership in NCAA Division II in 2016. Marques Sumner added 11 points. Brewster Peacock had eight rebounds.

Oral Roberts faces Wichita State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

