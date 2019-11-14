Listen Live Sports

ODU plays Northeastern

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Old Dominion (2-1) vs. Northeastern (2-1)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion goes up against Northeastern in an early season matchup. Old Dominion beat Loyola (Md.) by nine at home on Wednesday, while Northeastern is coming off of an 80-71 loss on the road to UMass on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Jordan Roland has averaged 31.7 points to lead the way for the Huskies. Complementing Roland is Bolden Brace, who is producing 10.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and two steals per game. The Monarchs have been led by Xavier Green, who is averaging 14 points and eight rebounds.GIFTED GREEN: Green has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Old Dominion has held opposing teams to 35.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all CUSA teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

