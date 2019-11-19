Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ohio meets Baylor in Conway

November 19, 2019 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Ohio (3-1) vs. Baylor (2-1)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and Baylor are set to square off in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Baylor knocked off Texas State by nine points on Friday, while Ohio fell 78-54 to Villanova on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Baylor’s Jared Butler has averaged 21 points while Freddie Gillespie has put up 12 points, 9.7 rebounds and two blocks. For the Bobcats, Jason Preston has averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists while Ben Vander Plas has put up 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Preston has had his hand in 58 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 24 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big 12 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address