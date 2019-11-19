Ohio meets Baylor in Conway

Ohio (3-1) vs. Baylor (2-1)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and Baylor are set to square off in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Baylor knocked off Texas State by nine points on Friday, while Ohio fell 78-54 to Villanova on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Baylor’s Jared Butler has averaged 21 points while Freddie Gillespie has put up 12 points, 9.7 rebounds and two blocks. For the Bobcats, Jason Preston has averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists while Ben Vander Plas has put up 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Preston has had his hand in 58 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 24 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big 12 teams.

