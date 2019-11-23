Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ohio State’s Jonathon Cooper eyes 5th year of eligibility

November 23, 2019 12:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State says senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper will seek another year of eligibility because of an ankle injury that limited his playing time this season.

The senior captain missed the first four games because of the injury, which required surgery. He has played in just three games. He could play in one more game this season and still pursue the extra year of eligibility.

Cooper had been expected to start opposite preseason All-American Chase Young. He was coming off a 2018 season in which he made 25 tackles and earned honorable mention all-conference honors.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas