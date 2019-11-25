Listen Live Sports

Ohio State’s Young, LSU’s Burrow up for 2 major awards

November 25, 2019 3:37 pm
 
Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young are finalists for two major college football trophies to be presented at ESPN’s awards show next month.

Finalists for the nine major awards to be handed out Dec. 12 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta were announced Monday.

Burrow, Young and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts are the finalists for the Maxwell Award, given to the nation’s top player. Burrow is also up for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, along with Hurts and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Young and Brown are finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive player. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is the other Bednarik finalist.

Brown also is a finalist for the Outland Trophy, given to the best interior lineman.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

