Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Ohio State’s Young to miss 1 more game for NCAA violation

November 13, 2019 12:41 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young will be held out of one more game as punishment for breaking NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.

The penalty was announced by Ohio State in a statement Wednesday.

That means the preseason All-American will miss Saturday’s game against Rutgers and be back for showdowns with No. 9 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan to end the regular season.

No. 3 Ohio State announced the day before its game with Maryland that Young would be held out amid concerns he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a “family friend.”

Young explained his “mistake” in a tweet and said the loan had been paid back.

Ohio State had sought immediate reinstatement.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

