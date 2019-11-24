Oilers-Coyotes Sum

|Edmonton
|1
|1
|1
|0—4
|Arizona
|1
|2
|0
|0—3
|Edmonton won shootout 1-0.
First Period_1, Edmonton, Neal 14 (McDavid, Draisaitl), 2:05 (pp). 2, Arizona, Soderberg 7 (Schmaltz, Goligoski), 9:43 (pp).
Second Period_3, Edmonton, Chiasson 2 (Gagner, Klefbom), 1:22. 4, Arizona, Fischer 3 (Grabner, Goligoski), 11:52. 5, Arizona, Hinostroza 4 (Chychrun, Goligoski), 13:25.
Third Period_6, Edmonton, Granlund 3 (P.Russell), 13:12.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Edmonton 1 (McDavid G, Draisaitl NG), Arizona 0 (Schmaltz NG, Schmaltz NG, Garland NG, Hinostroza NG).
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 15-8-10-3_36. Arizona 15-6-7-1_29.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 1; Arizona 1 of 2.
Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 9-1-2 (29 shots-26 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 9-6-1 (36-33).
A_12,908 (17,125). T_2:35.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Pierre Racicot.
