Oilers-Coyotes Sums

Edmonton 1 1 1 0—4 Arizona 1 2 0 0—3 Edmonton won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Edmonton, Neal 14 (McDavid, Draisaitl), 2:05 (pp). 2, Arizona, Soderberg 7 (Schmaltz, Goligoski), 9:43 (pp). Penalties_Arizona bench, served by Schmaltz (too many men on the ice), 1:41; P.Russell, EDM, (tripping), 2:49; Nygard, EDM, (slashing), 7:47.

Second Period_3, Edmonton, Chiasson 2 (Gagner, Klefbom), 1:22. 4, Arizona, Fischer 3 (Grabner, Goligoski), 11:52. 5, Arizona, Hinostroza 4 (Chychrun, Goligoski), 13:25. Penalties_None.

Third Period_6, Edmonton, Granlund 3 (P.Russell), 13:12. Penalties_None.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Edmonton 1 (McDavid G, Draisaitl NG), Arizona 0 (Schmaltz NG, Schmaltz NG, Garland NG, Hinostroza NG).

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 15-8-10-3_36. Arizona 15-6-7-1_29.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 1; Arizona 1 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 9-1-2 (29 shots-26 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 9-6-1 (36-33).

A_12,908 (17,125). T_2:35.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Pierre Racicot.

