Oilers-Ducks Sum

Edmonton 2 2 2—6 Anaheim 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 2, 1:28. 2, Anaheim, Rakell 5 (Henrique, Silfverberg), 3:24. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 9 (Draisaitl, Kassian), 10:40.

Second Period_4, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 3 (Klefbom, Draisaitl), 7:45 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Kassian 5 (Bear, P.Russell), 10:23.

Third Period_6, Anaheim, Jones 1 (Steel), 3:11. 7, Edmonton, McDavid 10 (Draisaitl, Kassian), 7:14. 8, Edmonton, McDavid 11 (Klefbom, Draisaitl), 13:25 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 10-12-9_31. Anaheim 9-13-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 2 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 5.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 7-1-1 (33 shots-31 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 6-8-0 (31-25).

A_16,463 (17,174). T_2:26.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Mark Shewchyk.

