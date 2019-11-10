Oilers-Ducks Sums

Edmonton 2 2 2—6 Anaheim 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 2, 1:28. 2, Anaheim, Rakell 5 (Henrique, Silfverberg), 3:24. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 9 (Draisaitl, Kassian), 10:40. Penalties_McDavid, EDM, (slashing), 6:04; Rakell, ANA, (tripping), 6:30.

Second Period_4, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 3 (Klefbom, Draisaitl), 7:45 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Kassian 5 (Bear, P.Russell), 10:23. Penalties_Kassian, EDM, (tripping), 0:57; McDavid, EDM, (tripping), 4:01; Getzlaf, ANA, (tripping), 7:05; K.Russell, EDM, (hooking), 8:09; Chiasson, EDM, (high sticking), 10:50.

Third Period_6, Anaheim, Jones 1 (Steel), 3:11. 7, Edmonton, McDavid 10 (Draisaitl, Kassian), 7:14. 8, Edmonton, McDavid 11 (Klefbom, Draisaitl), 13:25 (pp). Penalties_Holzer, ANA, (hooking), 12:59; Getzlaf, ANA, (delay of game), 18:20.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 10-12-9_31. Anaheim 9-13-11_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 2 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 5.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 7-1-1 (33 shots-31 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 6-8-0 (31-25).

A_16,463 (17,174). T_2:26.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.