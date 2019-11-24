Listen Live Sports

Oilers-Golden Knights Sum

November 24, 2019 1:05 am
 
Edmonton 2 1 1—4
Vegas 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 17 (Kassian, Draisaitl), 5:17. 2, Edmonton, Bear 4 (Kassian, Draisaitl), 16:00. 3, Vegas, Eakin 3 (Holden), 19:40.

Second Period_4, Edmonton, Granlund 2 (Haas, P.Russell), 12:04. 5, Vegas, Theodore 2, 14:19.

Third Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 18 (Draisaitl), 2:11 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-13-9_31. Vegas 9-8-10_27.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 3; Vegas 0 of 0.

Goalies_Edmonton, M.Smith 7-6-1 (27 shots-25 saves). Vegas, Fleury 11-6-2 (31-27).

A_18,319 (17,367). T_2:28.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, James Tobias.

