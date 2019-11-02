Oilers-Penguins Sum

Edmonton 0 1 0 1—2 Pittsburgh 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Edmonton, Cave 1 (Granlund, Benning), 7:21.

Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Dumoulin 1 (Rust), 13:14 (sh).

Overtime_3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 13, 2:37.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-7-7-7_29. Pittsburgh 18-17-16-1_52.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 5.

Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 5-3-1 (52 shots-51 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 7-3-1 (29-27).

A_18,618 (18,387). Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Julien Fournier.

