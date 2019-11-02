Oilers-Penguins Sums

Edmonton 0 1 0 1—2 Pittsburgh 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Edmonton, Cave 1 (Granlund, Benning), 7:21. Penalties_Benning, EDM, (delay of game), 8:42; Benning, EDM, (hooking), 10:52; Nurse, EDM, (high sticking), 17:31.

Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Dumoulin 1 (Rust), 13:14 (sh). Penalties_Khaira, EDM, (holding), 1:27; Bjugstad, PIT, (hooking), 3:31; Marino, PIT, (hooking), 12:22; Kassian, EDM, (interference), 13:32.

Overtime_3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 13, 2:37. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-7-7-7_29. Pittsburgh 18-17-16-1_52.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 5.

Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 5-3-1 (52 shots-51 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 7-3-1 (29-27).

A_18,618 (18,387). Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Julien Fournier.

