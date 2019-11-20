Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Oilers-Sharks Sums

November 20, 2019 1:14 am
 
Edmonton 3 1 1—5
San Jose 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, Granlund 1 (Haas, Klefbom), 3:34. 2, Edmonton, Kassian 8 (McDavid, Nurse), 7:59. 3, San Jose, Labanc 7 (Couture, Kane), 9:23. 4, Edmonton, Khaira 4 (Russell, Sheahan), 19:45. Penalties_Kassian, EDM, (hooking), 10:19.

Second Period_5, Edmonton, Neal 13 (McDavid, Klefbom), 17:19 (pp). Penalties_Ferraro, SJ, (hooking), 16:20; Dillon, SJ, (interference), 18:59.

Third Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 15 (Nurse, Draisaitl), 6:34. 7, San Jose, Goodrow 6 (Burns, Simek), 9:43. Penalties_McDavid, EDM, (holding stick), 4:00.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-11-9_29. San Jose 18-9-8_35.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 2; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 8-1-2 (35 shots-33 saves). San Jose, M.Jones 8-8-1 (29-24).

A_16,147 (17,562). T_2:22.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Trent Knorr.

