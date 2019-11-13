Oilers-Sharks Sums

Edmonton 0 1 2—3 San Jose 3 2 1—6

First Period_1, San Jose, Burns 4 (Sorensen, Simek), 4:01. 2, San Jose, Kane 11 (Couture, Dillon), 7:27. 3, San Jose, Marleau 4 (Heed, Thornton), 11:12. Penalties_Nygard, EDM, (high sticking), 15:48; Kane, SJ, (hooking), 16:28.

Second Period_4, San Jose, Goodrow 5 (E.Karlsson, Meier), 1:26. 5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 15 (Gagner, Bear), 9:57. 6, San Jose, Hertl 8 (Couture, E.Karlsson), 17:34. Penalties_M.Karlsson, SJ, (high sticking), 2:48; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM, (tripping), 12:15; Hertl, SJ, (interference), 15:27; Kassian, EDM, (roughing), 15:27; Manning, EDM, Major (fighting), 15:27; Goodrow, SJ, Major (fighting), 15:27; Manning, EDM, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:27.

Third Period_7, Edmonton, Kassian 6 (McDavid, Draisaitl), 9:08. 8, San Jose, Meier 5 (Goodrow, E.Karlsson), 10:30. 9, Edmonton, Gagner 1 (P.Russell, Nygard), 12:18. Penalties_Bear, EDM, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 3:36; Draisaitl, EDM, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:04.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-6-9_24. San Jose 8-8-9_25.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 5-5-1 (25 shots-19 saves). San Jose, Jones 6-7-1 (24-21).

A_15,567 (17,562). T_2:24.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Mark Shewchyk.

