Oklahoma St. plays host to Kansas City

Kansas City (1-0) vs. Oklahoma State (1-0)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Oklahoma State both look to put winning streaks together . Kansas City won easily 102-49 over Avila on Tuesday. Oklahoma State is coming off an 80-75 win at home against Oral Roberts on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City went 4-10 against non-conference teams last season. In those 14 games, the Roos gave up 76.8 points per game while scoring 69.6 per matchup. Oklahoma State went 7-6 in non-conference play, averaging 71.5 points and giving up 69.5 per game in the process.

