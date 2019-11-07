Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oklahoma St. plays host to Kansas City

November 7, 2019 3:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Kansas City (1-0) vs. Oklahoma State (1-0)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Oklahoma State both look to put winning streaks together . Kansas City won easily 102-49 over Avila on Tuesday. Oklahoma State is coming off an 80-75 win at home against Oral Roberts on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City went 4-10 against non-conference teams last season. In those 14 games, the Roos gave up 76.8 points per game while scoring 69.6 per matchup. Oklahoma State went 7-6 in non-conference play, averaging 71.5 points and giving up 69.5 per game in the process.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'