Oklahoma St. welcomes Oral Roberts in season opener

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Oral Roberts (0-0) vs. Oklahoma State (0-0)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state programs are set to meet as Oklahoma State hosts Oral Roberts in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Oral Roberts went 11-21 last year and finished sixth in the Summit League, while Oklahoma State ended up 12-20 and finished ninth in the Big 12.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts went 2-11 against non-conference programs last season. In those 13 games, the Golden Eagles gave up 78.5 points per game while scoring 65.7 per contest. Oklahoma State went 7-6 in non-conference play, averaging 71.5 points and allowing 69.5 per game in the process.

