Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

O’Neill leaves Northern Ireland for Stoke coaching job

November 8, 2019 8:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Michael O’Neill is leaving his post as Northern Ireland coach to take over at English club Stoke.

O’Neill led Northern Ireland to the European Championship for the first time in its history in 2016, with the team reaching the last 16.

O’Neill will briefly combine both jobs. He will oversee Stoke’s game against Barnsley on Friday but will return to the Northern Ireland squad for two final European Championship qualifiers against the Netherlands on Nov. 16 and Germany three days later.

Northern Ireland could still take one of the two qualifying spots in the group but would likely need two surprise wins to do so.

Advertisement

O’Neill joins a Stoke team which is last in England’s second division with eight points from 15 games.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'